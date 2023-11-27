Beyonce Welcomes Lori Harvey, Lizzo, Halle Bailey, & More To "Renaissance" Film Premiere

Beyonce welcomed seemingly countless celebrities to the premiere of her new concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce on Saturday. Among those in attendance included Janelle Monáe, Lori Harvey, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey Laverne Cox, Tina Knowles, Tyler Perry, Tia Mowry, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Issa Rae, and many more. Former members of Destiny's Child even reunited on the red carpet. The event was held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

While she didn't formally walk the carpet, Beyonce turned heads at the premiere by showing up with long silver hair and a Versace dress. The new film will document her experience on the Renaissance World Tour, on which she performed from May 2023 to October 2023. It follows her 2019 concert film, Homecoming, which chronicled her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Read More: Beyonce Fans Guess How Her Concert Movie Will Begin

Lori Harvey Arrives At The Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce"

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Lori Harvey attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance. A Film By Beyoncé" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood)

Beyonce initially announced that fans can expect the film to arrive after she wrapped up the tour back in October. A description of the movie notes that it “accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Celebrities Flock To Beyonce's "Renaissance" Premiere

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce will be hitting theaters on Friday, December 1st. There will be one more major screening in London on Thursday before its release. Be on the lookout for further updates on the film on HotNewHipHop in the coming days.

Read More: Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Film Premiere Look Reminds Us She's A Blonde Bombshell

[Via]