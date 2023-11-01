Blue Ivy’s “Renaissance” Performance Was Originally A “One Time Thing,” Tina Knowles Says

During her recent appearance on SHERRI, Tina Knowles opened up about seeing her granddaughter Blue Ivy perform at the Renaissance tour. According to her, the 11-year-old's appearance was supposed to be a "one-time thing," but Beyonce's daughter had other ideas. Knowles recalls being nervous for Blue Ivy ahead of her first performance. The pre-teen quickly proved, however, that she wouldn't let anything hold her back.

As for whether or not Blue Ivy had a grasp of the magnitude of what she was doing, Knowles said “I don’t think so.” The proud grandmother continued, revealing that her passion is what guided her. “She just loves to dance and she was watching the girls rehearse and she said, ‘I think I’m ready to go on stage,' and her mom said 'no no I don’t think so Blue.' Then she thought about it, and said 'if you work hard and you really come with it then we’ll let you go one time.' So it was supposed to be a one-time thing.”

Beyonce Initially Said "No" To Blue Ivy Joining Her On Tour

Clearly, things went off without a hitch. Blue Ivy went on to be featured through the remainder of the tour. According to her grandmother, she and her father couldn't be more excited to see her on stage. “Me and her dad we were together every night," Knowles explained. "And he would come to the front where I was and watch that. I was in tears and he was grinning so hard I thought his face would hurt.”

"She’s only 11 years old," Knowles described. "And to get in front of 70 thousand people at 11 is huge.” What do you think of Tina Knowles revealing that Blue Ivy's Renaissance tour appearance was supposed to be a one time thing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

