Jay-Z Says Blue Ivy Finally Sees Him As A Cool Dad Now

Jay-Z's recent interview with Gayle King on CBS held a lot of interesting information and revelations, including his thoughts on what it would take for him to drop more music. However, there were much more wholesome moments, too. For example, Hov touched upon his relationship with his 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, which has been the public face of his three children with Beyoncé. Apparently, there was once a time during which Blue Ivy didn't see her dad as "cool," and he confessed that things have changed. While it's bizarre for us to think of the Brooklyn MC as anything less than that, we've also never had to hear him tell us to do our homework, so the young dancer has a very unique perspective.

"Do your kids think you're cool?" King asked Jay-Z. "Um, Blue, she be fronting on me a little bit," he confessed. "But she... I catch her, I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she askin' me, you know, if this is cool, you know, or her sneakers or whatever she's wearing. Yeah, she's come back. But there was a time when she was like, 'Dad!' [covers face embarrassedly]. I was like, 'I'm cool, I don't know what you saying.' At your house, your parents is cool."

Along with this family insight, the two also discussed one of the most viral hip-hop debates in recent memory: dinner with Jay-Z or $500K? "You got to take the money," he believes. "What I'ma say? You got all of that in the music for $10.99. That’s a bad deal. I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal. If you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words for what it is, it’s all there. Everything that I said was going to happen, happened. Everything I said I wanted to do, I’ve done. The blueprint to me and my life and my journey is there already."

Meanwhile, what would you pick in that debate? Do you still see the legendary lyricist as cool or is he more of a dinosaur within the genre these days?

