Karlissa Saffold, Tokyo Toni, And Tia Kemp To Star In New Zeus Series

This ought to be messy.

It goes without saying that Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold, Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni, and Rick Ross' ex-wife Tia Kemp are all known for their wild internet antics. Saffold frequently airs her questionable hot takes and never shies away from supporting her son, or dragging him, amid his tumultuous relationships. Tokyo has made headlines in recent months for her infamous freestyles. In them, she always aims high, dissing the likes of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. As for Kemp, she's gained recognition for putting her ex on blast, as well as any ladies in his life.

Now, it appears as though fans will get to know them even better than they already do, as they're all set to star in an upcoming Zeus Network series. At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly when the show will make its debut. When it does, however, it's sure to be messy.

Lemuel Plummer Teases New Show With Karlissa Saffold, Tokyo Toni, And Tia Kemp

Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer teased the upcoming series with a fun Instagram post yesterday, sharing a clip of the three women hyping up the show. "I don’t think y’all ready for this one!!!" he captioned the playful post. Saffold took to his comments section to share a message about her latest feat, thanking everyone who's helped her along the way.

"I first want to thank God, my grandparents my daddy my kids my grandkids and my amazing husband. The entire zues family and my awesome assistant @itsbri_2_you, all the Cixot supporters and all the mothers who kept me in the race. We outside 🙌🙌🙌🙌," she wrote. What do you think of a new Zeus series featuring Karlissa Saffold, Tokyo Toni, and Tia Kemp arriving soon? Are you looking forward to seeing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

