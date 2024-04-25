Tokyo Toni Slams Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B In New Freestyle

Tokyo Toni is someone who never fails to keep her followers entertained, and her latest freestyle is certainly no exception. Earlier this week, the iconic mother of Angela White, FKA Blac Chyna, took to social media to spit some bars for her fans. As expected, she threw plenty of shade along the way, namely towards Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

The Finding Love ASAP star is known to have issues with Cardi, as she's both a fan and friend of one of the femcee's longtime rivals, Nicki Minaj. During Nicki's infamous feud with Meg after the drop of "Hiss," she also sided with the "FTCU" performer. She's since accused Cardi B of stealing her look and sneak dissing her, and slammed any Meg supporter to cross her path.

Tokyo Toni Says Cardi B "Lost Out," Calls Megan Thee Stallion "Thotted Out"

Tokyo kept her disses short and simple, but they still managed to pack a punch. "Nicki Minaj, shout-out," she rhymes. "Cardi B lost out. Megan thotted out." Clearly, Tokyo Toni isn't dodging any kind of smoke these days. It's to be seen whether or not either of the rappers will respond. Fortunately for them, they're in good company, as the reality star has also previously dissed Beyonce, Karlissa Saffold, and many more. She even recently went after Rick Ross in another freestyle, calling the hitmaker a "fat bald b*tch."

"Maybach Music? What the f**k is that?" Tokyo also rapped. "The ni**a's a rat / He got the police friends and that." What do you think of Tokyo Toni's new freestyle? What about her dissing Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B? Are you surprised? Do you think Nicki Minaj is glad she got a shout-out? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

