Tokyo Toni Disses Rick Ross: "The Ni**a's A Rat, He Got The Police Friends And That"

Rick Ross and Drake have given us some bangers over the years, such as "Aston Martin Music," "Money In The Grave," and "Diced Pineapples." Despite all their past success, it seems any chance of reconciliation between the Canadian and Mississippi-born rhymers is obsolete, especially now that diss tracks have been dropped. For the most part, Champagne Papi's been laughing off all of Ross' claims about him, including allegations of getting a nose job. The father of one hasn't given an official response to his former collaborator's new diss track yet, though other social media stars are putting their pen to work, such as Tokyo Toni.

Toni, the mother of model and influencer Blac Chyna, has become known for writing songs in her home "studio" and posting them online, though some are better than others. What she said about Cardi B over the beat to "Like What" didn't fly with hip-hop heads, though some of her bars about Ross have us laughing. "How'd he get so rich? / A fat, bald b**ch," Toni asks, genuine confusion on her face, as music blares in the background.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Roasted For Cardi B Diss Track Over "Like What (Freestyle)" Beat

Blac Chyna’s Mom Refuses to Spare Rick Ross With Her Bars

"Maybach Music? What the f**k is that?" Toni then asks. "The ni**a's a rat / He got the police friends and that," the controversial figure adds, reminding listeners of Ross' history as a correctional officer. "Rick Ross is already dealing with Tia Kemp, now he got this problem too? 😂😂😂," one Twitter/X user laughed. "The eclipse did something to us," another joked.

Based on how viciously Rick Ross came for Drake on "Champagne Moments," we can't imagine what kinds of things he might have to say to Tokyo Toni. It's unlikely the reality starlet will get a response from the rapper, but if she did, what do you think Rozay would title the track? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Claps Back At Drake On "Champagne Moments"

[Via]