The Game Offers To Have Sex With Tokyo Toni: "I'll Take One For The Team"

"Aunt-Tea" is off to a wild start.

The Game is an artist who has never shied away from speaking on exactly how he feels about certain topics. Overall, it has gotten him in trouble at times, in the past. However, it has also gained him quite a bit of fans and even some admiration. Considering his propensity to speak his mind, he was the perfect guest for the "Aunt-Tea" podcast hosted by Tia Kemp, Tokyo Toni, and Karlissa Saffold. We have spoken quite a bit about this podcast, which has offered some wild teasers thus far.

On Sunday night, we got the debut episode, and there was plenty to talk about. For instance, Tia Kemp gave The Game a lap dance. Overall, this was one of the more viral clips, especially when you think about the Rick Ross element in all of this. Meanwhile, Tokyo Toni also revealed how The Game had sex with her daughter Blac Chyna. During the episode, it turns out The Game tried to seduce Toni by offering her sex. This subsequently led to a wild interaction in which The Game seemingly insulted Tokyo Toni in the process.

The Game Is Shameless

If one thing is for certain, it is that this show is going to have a lot of moments like this in the future. The guest list for future episodes is pretty extensive and we can only imagine some of the antics that will be taking place. Only time will tell whether or not the show last and proves to be a success for the Zeus Network.

Let us know what you think about The Game and his antics on "Aunt-Tea," in the comments section down below. How do you feel about this new show on Zeus Network? Will you be tuning in or is this something you would rather stay away from? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

