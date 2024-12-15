Megan Thee Stallion Comments With Cry-Laughing Face Emojis On Video Accusing Black Chyna of Sex Trafficking

Is Megan alluding to something with the cry-laughing emojis?

Megan Thee Stallion had social media curious about her comments on a video that accuses entertainer Black Chyna of sex trafficking. A TikTok known as Ava Louise shared a series of posts discussing an alleged incident with Black Chyna, claiming that the entertainer attempted to sex traffic her. Parts of the alleged situation are being told as a hashtag series titled #mylore. In part 6 of the lore, TikTok tells a story of reporting Black Chyna to the LAPD and FBI. Ava shared that Black Chyna has allegedly sent her a cease-and-desist behind Ava's TikTok stories.

Ava Louise shared that social media users have called her a liar for retelling her experiences due to her self-proclaimed clout-chasing reputation. Megan Thee Stallion surprised many with her comment under the video with three face tears of joy emojis. Megan would not elaborate on the comment. Ava Louise's video would also include alleged screenshots from another user who claims Black Chyna also tried to sex traffic them as well. Ava Louise's videos have received 354,000 views up to 1.7 million views on TikTok

Issues between Megan and Black Chyna are unknown. In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion recruited Black Chyna for the music video to her hit song "Body." Accusations against Black Chyna involving sex trafficking have never occurred until now. The influencer has several previous domestic violence cases with past relationships. She has two children: King Stevenson, a son with rap star Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, a daughter with reality star Rob Kardashian.

Megan is currently in a legal battle with YouTuber Milagro Gramz, who she filed a lawsuit against in October. She accuses the blogger of “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez shooting case. Megan and her attorneys later added the currently incarcerated Tory Lanez to the suit. Milagro filed a motion to dismiss in November, describing the suit as a scare tactic. Meanwhile, Megan released a new collaboration with TWICE, after the two worked on Thee Stallion's latest album, Act II.