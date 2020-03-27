ava louise
- GossipBlac Chyna Claps Back At Ava Louise's Sex Trafficking Claims With Cease And DesistThe TikToker (who previously started an infamous rumour about Ye and Jeffree Star) has accused the mother of two of trying to kidnap her.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipWoman Admits Kanye West & Jeffree Star Rumor Is A Lie: "You're Welcome"TikTok influencer Ava Louise created the rumor of Ye and Star, & she returned to say she made it all up while bragging that she's an "icon."By Erika Marie
- RandomToilet Licker Tells Dr. Phil She Doesn't Care If People Die From CoronavirusFame-seeking TikTok user, Ava Louise, who filmed herself licking an airplane toilet seat, told Dr. Phil that potentially infecting someone with coronavirus is worth the attention.By Lynn S.