Blac Chyna’s legal woes continue, though the latest ones have nothing to do with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

As Page Six reports, the mother of two (born Angela Renée White) and her legal team have sent a cease and desist to controversial TikToker Ava Louise, who previously blew up online after asserting that Kanye West had hooked up with queer beauty guru Jeffree Star.

“Blac Chyna held me hostage and I’m pretty sure she was trying to sex traffic me,” were among the 24-year-old’s initial claims against the reality star. “I was getting trafficked.”

In their response filing, the 34-year-old attorney wrote, “Your false allegations that Ms. White engaged in such heinous criminal conduct is defamatory per se under California law.”

The same letter accused Lousie of engaging in “a pattern of menacing and outrageous conduct” in hopes of boosting her social media follower count.

Blac Chyna attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chyna’s legal team pointed out, “In fact, you admit in one of your TikTok videos that you intentionally made up and disseminated a false rumour about a sexual relationship between Kanye West and Jeffree Star and that ‘joke kinda gave me such a big platform that I’m able to meet people like Blac Chyna now, because of my following, and who I know now.'”

Although Louise hasn’t returned a request for comment from Page Six, some are speculating that she got the memo, as the incriminating videos have been removed from her profile as of Monday (October 24).

Ava Louise is claiming that Blac Chyna kidnapped her and attempted to sex traffic her. pic.twitter.com/RwLCYkO1NJ — Jada 🫧 (@BitchofWallSt) October 21, 2022

In other news, just a few weeks ago it was revealed that Blac Chyna makes a reported $20M per month on OnlyFans – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]