Megan Thee Stallion Refuses To Back Down In Defamation Lawsuit Despite Milagro Gramz's Dismissal Attempt

Megan Thee Stallion isn't fazed by the dismissal request.

Megan Thee Stallion and her lawyer have fiercely rejected Milagro Gramz's motion to dismiss her ongoing defamation lawsuit. Megan is suing the internet blogger for her coverage of Tory Lanez's trial, in which he was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm for shooting Megan in 2020. She says Milagro Gramz's coverage was loaded with malicious falsehoods and amounted to her being a “hired gun” for Lanez.

In a filing obtained by AllHipHop, Megan's lawyers wrote: “Whether Tory Lanez shot Ms. Pete [Megan Thee Stallion] is verifiable—and has been verified in a court of law. The post-truth world [Milagro Gramz] thinks she lives in is not reality. Whether [Tory Lanez shot [Megan Thee Stallion] is verifiable. Whether [Megan Thee Stallion] told the truth about the shooting was verified by a unanimous jury verdict."

Megan Thee Stallion Performs On The Hot Girl Summer Tour

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis. Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The filing goes on to accuse Gramz of spreading falsehoods about Megan's mental health and her consumption of alcohol. She also allegedly promoted doctored pornographic videos bearing Megan’s likeness. “This case is not about the right to express opinions on a criminal trial or…to silence opinions she disagrees with. Instead, it is about a malicious smear campaign undertaken for the sole purpose of harming Ms. Pete in retaliation for her defiance of a violent criminal,” Megan's lawyers wrote.