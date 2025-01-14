Megan Thee Stallion Refuses To Back Down In Defamation Lawsuit Despite Milagro Gramz's Dismissal Attempt

Megan Thee Stallion and her lawyer have fiercely rejected Milagro Gramz's motion to dismiss her ongoing defamation lawsuit. Megan is suing the internet blogger for her coverage of Tory Lanez's trial, in which he was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm for shooting Megan in 2020. She says Milagro Gramz's coverage was loaded with malicious falsehoods and amounted to her being a “hired gun” for Lanez.
In a filing obtained by AllHipHop, Megan's lawyers wrote: “Whether Tory Lanez shot Ms. Pete [Megan Thee Stallion] is verifiable—and has been verified in a court of law. The post-truth world [Milagro Gramz] thinks she lives in is not reality. Whether [Tory Lanez shot [Megan Thee Stallion] is verifiable. Whether [Megan Thee Stallion] told the truth about the shooting was verified by a unanimous jury verdict."
Megan Thee Stallion Performs On The Hot Girl Summer Tour
The filing goes on to accuse Gramz of spreading falsehoods about Megan's mental health and her consumption of alcohol. She also allegedly promoted doctored pornographic videos bearing Megan’s likeness. “This case is not about the right to express opinions on a criminal trial or…to silence opinions she disagrees with. Instead, it is about a malicious smear campaign undertaken for the sole purpose of harming Ms. Pete in retaliation for her defiance of a violent criminal,” Megan's lawyers wrote.
As for Gramz, she's downplayed the seriousness of spreading allegations on the internet. In her motion for dismissal, her lawyers wrote: "Rather than rebut the allegations online, Plaintiff chose to use the Courts to intimidate and silence the Defendant from exercising her First Amendment rights to publish her opinions and beliefs and also to serve as a warning to other critics that if the Plaintiff does not like what you say about her, you will likely have to deal with a federal lawsuit. This is evidenced by Plaintiff’s Complaint, which reads more like a press release than a legal document. Defendant submits that that Plaintiff’s Complaint which is buttressed on dubious legal claims and irrelevant and impertinent allegations that at best only tangentially relate to the Plaintiff, fails to state a cause of action under Florida law and should be DISMISSED."
