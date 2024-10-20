Tokyo Toni Congratulates Her Daughter Angela White, FKA Blac Chyna, For Engagement

Toni's a very proud mom.

Congratulations are in order for Angela White (formerly Blac Chyna) and Derrick Milano, who just got engaged after over a year of dating. It was a pretty wholesome and grand moment to witness, given that it was at Howard University's Yard Fest homecoming event this week. The rapper got on one knee and popped the question to the model, something that the latter's mother Tokyo Toni was there to see happen with all the pride that a mom should feel. Below, you can see a clip of everyone's reactions to this moment, including Toni's quick but heartfelt message to the couple.

"This is my best friend, my soul mate," Derrick Milano said of Angela White onstage. "We done been through a lot with each other. I appreciate you, I appreciate you as a woman. I appreciate you as a mother and I want to spend the rest of my life with you." "And that’s what it is," Tokyo Toni said when she got a hold of the mic after recording the moment on her phone. "Congratulations, y’all. Let me go back here and finish crying ’cause I can’t believe it. I love you guys, I love with all my heart."

Tokyo Toni Reacts To Angela White & Derrick Milano's Engagement

In addition, Tokyo Toni asked the crowd for a "quick cheer" to congratulate Angela White on her two-year sobriety journey. "And Derrick, he has a fantastic dad, mom," Toni added about Derrick Milano as they all continued to share this heartening moment with each other and embrace each other onstage. "I love my mother, y’all," White told the crowd shortly afterwards. Even though they've had a lot of ups and downs throughout their time in the media spotlight, they seem in a better place than ever these days, which is amazing to hear.

Finally, Tokyo Toni also remarked on how she and Derrick Milano have "talked and talked" about his relationship with Angela White and, presumably, this proposal, which she characterized as the "best decision" he's ever made. The future is bright for the family, and we wish them the best during this exciting time. Let's see when they start the wedding planning process!