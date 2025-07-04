Angela White And Derrick Milano Call Off Their Engagement After Two Years Together

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Derrick Milano (L) and Blac Chyna (R) attend the "Music Is Life" after party presented by Affinity Nightlife at Academy LA on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Affinity Nightlife)
Angela White and Derrick Milano called off their engagement after two years, though they seem to still be on good terms with each other.

Angela White has ended her engagement to Derrick Milano. The 37-year-old rapper and model formerly known as Blac Chyna announced the news in an Instagram story. "After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement," she wrote.

"We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we both believe that God's guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys," she continued. "May we find peace and fulfillment in His divine will, trusting that His plan is greater than our own." Milano, a Grammy-winning songwriter, posted a similar statement on his story.

The two had been dating since May 2023, which only became public knowledge after White made a social media post celebrating their one-year anniversary. Milano proposed to her at Howard University's homecoming celebration in October, as ecstatic onlookers cheered before White accepted the proposal.

Angela White And Derrick Milano Relationship

Angela White opened up about her spiritual transformation and embrace of Christianity. She stopped going by her old stage name, attempted to reverse some of her previous cosmetic surgeries, and has seemingly embarked on a journey of self-discovery.

This news was not shocking information for fans, who seemed to expect the announcement. One user wrote "her new path wasn't aligning with his present lifestyle." Several more commenters pointed to Milano's lifestyle as being incompatible with White's.

"They're at two different places spiritually. You can tell on the show. He was still drinking and partying and she was trying to get right with God. She was going to church and bible study while he was partying," wrote another user. "It never works if one person is practicing sobriety and spiritual discipline and the other isn't," said a third user.

Based on their statements, Milano and White's split did not seem to be acrimonious, nor does there seem to be any bad blood between the new ex-partners.

