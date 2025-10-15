Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reunion Rumors With Puzzling Instagram Post

Blac Chyna Rob Kardashian Reunion Rumors Gossip News
Television personality Rob Kardashian and model Blac Chyna at the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Earlier this week, Blac Chyna hopped online to share a post saying "this love is forever" and tagged her ex, Rob Kardashian.

It's been several years since Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian decided to go their separate ways. Now, however, fans have reason to believe that they may be an item once again. Yesterday (October 14), the mother of two took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself posing in an intricate white outfit. "This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial," she captioned it.

While plenty of fellow social media users rushed to the comments section to question what exactly the post means, Kardashian simply dropped a like, indicating that he co-signs Blac Chyna's message. Of course, they could be referring to platonic love rather than romantic, but fans can't help but wonder.

"Are they back together? That would be amazing dream would probably lovvve that," one Instagram commenter writes. "The relationship wasn’t healthy but with the work we have seen u do on yourself emotionally, mentally and of course physically. I hope this time around it’s better ❤️🤍 and ohhh we hope he has worked on himself too," another claims.

Read More: Blac Chyna Explains The Reason For Her & Derrick Milano Ending Their Engagement

Are Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Back Together?

Rumors of a potential reconciliation come just a few months after Blac Chyna and her former fiancé Derrick Milano decided to call off their engagement. She opened up about the decision during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August.

"It was mutual and I feel like sometimes in life, people try to hold on to certain things, but I'm going in a different direction than Derrick," she shared. "Like, we're both doing our own things. Nothing happened. Nobody cheated. I just really need to focus on myself and my kids and my spirituality and everything that comes with that."

"I feel like it's really healthy too. Sometimes people stay in relationships too long and then that's toxic and then you start to grow this hatred towards the next person when it shouldn't be that way," she added. "And, also too, me and Derrick was friends before. It's a very healthy breakup."

Read More: Angela White And Derrick Milano Call Off Their Engagement After Two Years Together

