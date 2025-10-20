Blac Chyna Breaks Silence On Rob Kardashian Reunion Rumors

Blac Chyna addressed rumors about her and Rob Kardashian rekindling their romance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo on Saturday, as caught by TMZ. In doing so, Chyna explained that they're both “healing” and “communicating” at the moment. The remarks come after Chyna shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption: "This love is forever @robkardashianofficial." While she didn't elaborate at the time, Kardashian liked the post.

At Saturday's event, Chyna said: “We’re just going with the flow. And if it’s God’s [will] then it will be something... We’re just taking our time. I’m excited. He’s my person. I just gotta work on myself, and he’s gotta work on himself.”

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans posted supportive messages in the comments section. "I think Rob genuinely loved her. If it’s meant to be, I hope they work it out," one user wrote. Another added: "Sometimes people have to go their separated ways to find back each other. And that people is not me. And it’s ok. It’s not for everybody lol. Whatever works for them."

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Relationship

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian got engaged back in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Dream, that same year. In 2017, they had a high-profile falling out, which led to tons of legal drama regarding their divorce and the custody of Dream. More recently, they've appeared to be on much better terms with each other.