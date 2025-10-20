Blac Chyna Breaks Silence On Rob Kardashian Reunion Rumors

BY Cole Blake 304 Views
Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
In the years since they ended their relationship in 2017, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have continued co-parenting.

Blac Chyna addressed rumors about her and Rob Kardashian rekindling their romance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo on Saturday, as caught by TMZ. In doing so, Chyna explained that they're both “healing” and “communicating” at the moment. The remarks come after Chyna shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption: "This love is forever @robkardashianofficial." While she didn't elaborate at the time, Kardashian liked the post.

At Saturday's event, Chyna said: “We’re just going with the flow. And if it’s God’s [will] then it will be something... We’re just taking our time. I’m excited. He’s my person. I just gotta work on myself, and he’s gotta work on himself.”

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans posted supportive messages in the comments section. "I think Rob genuinely loved her. If it’s meant to be, I hope they work it out," one user wrote. Another added: "Sometimes people have to go their separated ways to find back each other. And that people is not me. And it’s ok. It’s not for everybody lol. Whatever works for them."

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Relationship

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian got engaged back in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Dream, that same year. In 2017, they had a high-profile falling out, which led to tons of legal drama regarding their divorce and the custody of Dream. More recently, they've appeared to be on much better terms with each other.

Chyna previously spoke highly of Kardashian while discussing their co-parenting dynamic during an interview with People in August. “My co-parenting with Rob is 100% amazing,” she said at the time. “For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better. If you’re going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business.”

