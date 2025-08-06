Blac Chyna says she and Derrick Milano went through a "healthy breakup" after they were engaged to be married, earlier this year. She discussed the end of their relationship during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Good. I'm great," she said when asked how she's been doing. "It was mutual and I feel like sometimes in life, people try to hold on to certain things, but I'm going in a different direction than Derrick. Like, we're both doing our own things. Nothing happened. Nobody cheated. I just really need to focus on myself and my kids and my spirituality and everything that comes with that."

She continued: "I feel like it's really healthy too-- sometimes people stay in relationships too long and then that's toxic and then you start to grow this hatred towards the next person when it shouldn't be that way. And, also too, me and Derrick was friends before. It's a very healthy breakup."

As for her dating life going forward, Chyna explained that she's not looking for anything specific at the moment, but is open the idea of having a soulmate. "I do believe my soulmate is out there and I believe that I already met them. It's not like I'm moving on. You know how sometimes they say you're soulmate, you've been around them and you've seen them and you just don't know. That's what I'm going off of. I'm not interested in meeting nobody new," she said.

When The Shade Room shared a clip from the Entertainment Tonight interview on Instagram, fans shared supportive messages in the comments section. "Normalize breaking off engagements to save you from divorce! Happy for you twin," one user wrote. Another added: "He was still partying and drinking, and his views didn’t align with her at the time. She loved him and he seems to be a good guy, but just not what she was looking for."

Blac Chyna & Derrick Milano Breakup