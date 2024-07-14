Jacquees Proposes To Deiondra Sanders At Their Baby Shower

Congratulations to the engaged couple!

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders just took a monumental step in their relationship, as the former proposed to the latter at their baby shower. Many congratulations to the engaged couple, whom fans showered in love and a little bit of skepticism and theorizing online when they heard this news. This is due to Sanders' recent remarks on why she won't name their child after him. "I'm not agreeing to that," she told her boo. "I'm sorry. It technically can't be a Jr. Sanders-Broadnax is not a Jr. That's not happening, 'cause I'm not married. So my last name is going as well," Coach Prime's daughter concluded with a laugh.

Well, this recent development certainly improves Jacquees' chances, although it would be pretty disheartening if this is the only motive behind the proposal. Jokes and speculation aside, the couple actually have a lot more important business to deal with. His ex Dreezy caused a whole lot of drama this year when she claimed that he actually wanted her back instead of committing to Deiondra Sanders. It's all falling under a very bizarre context now with this proposal in mind. But it's still a persistent narrative for some fans out there.

Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Are Engaged

As for what Deion Sanders thinks about his daughter and Jacquees expecting a child, he confessed to People that there's "not one thing" that excites him about becoming a grandfather. "I haven’t digested that whole thing yet," he remarked to the publication. "I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life." The football and baseball legend also said his main concern is that Deiondra is "straight emotionally and psychologically as well."