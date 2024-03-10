Deion Sanders Reacts To Deiondra's Pregnancy, Jokes About Being A "Granddaddy"

Deion Sanders reacted to his daughter Deiondra Sanders announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Friday. In doing so, he joked about becoming a grandfather at a young age and expressed his excitement for the moment in her life. Deiondra is expecting the baby with her partner, Jacquees.

“PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I’m YOUNG. I Love u baby and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP,” Deion wrote in the comments. Jacquees also responded to the post: "I love you and I got you. BLESSINGS OTW THANK YOU JESUSSSS."

As for the post itself, Deiondra wrote: “I never thought I’d be here but here we are. I know a lot has transpired over the last month but what hasn’t happened is me being able to tell my own truth myself! So here it is. Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester, I’m having a baby for the 7 current fibroids that surrounds my uterus to this day."

Deiondra Sanders Announces Pregnancy

