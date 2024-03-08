Deiondra Sanders Reveals She Is Pregnant With Jacquees' Child, He Reacts

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees have been through a lot as a couple as of late. Overall, it started when Jacquees' ex Dreezy entered the picture and revealed text messages in which he was thirsting after her. Furthermore, he was begging to have a child with Dreezy. It was all very bizarre, and Sanders was clearly embarrassed by all of it. However, she ultimately took the r&b singer back. As we reported recently, the two were actually together on vacation, which led to all sorts of negative comments.

Today, however, Deiondra Sanders revealed that she is pregnant with the couple's first child. As she explains in her Instagram post below, this was a very special journey for her. Overall, she has had numerous health issues and complications that can put pregnancies at risk. However, through the aid of her doctor, she has figured out a way to make this work. In the comments of the post below, Jacquees reacted with glee. "I love you and I got you. BLESSINGS OTW. THANK YOU JESUSSSS." Meanwhile, Sanders dropped some heartfelt words.

Deiondra Sanders Shares Her Journey

"Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had," Sanders wrote. "I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester. I’m having a baby for the 7 current fibroids that surrounds my uterus to this day. I’m having a baby for all the high risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry. I’m keeping my baby for the 3 Months I continued to bleed everyday after I found out I was pregnant. I’m having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation."

We wish the couple the best moving forward. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. 2024 has already been a year to remember.

