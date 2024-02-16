Dreezy Continues To Pile On Deiondra Sanders Amid Jacquees' Alleged Infidelity

Dreezy has been in a bitter feud with Deiondra Sanders as of late. For those who don't know, the daughter of Deion Sanders was dating Jacquees. However, in the midst of this relationship, Sanders took some shots at Dreezy. The latter used to date Jacquees and clearly, there were some unresolved feelings there. It led to the rapper posting screenshots of DMs she had with Jacquees. Throughout these messages, Jacquees begs Dreezy to take him back and that he would rather be with her than with Deiondra.

Subsequently, this led to a lot of heartbreak for Sanders who took to Twitter recently and revealed just how sad she is about all of this. However, she continued to go after Dreezy, claiming that despite what the rapper says, she can still find herself a better man. Sanders also said that all of this is beneath her and she will be moving on swiftly. As for Dreezy, well, she is still talking about this on social media. Below, you can see that she was in Jacquees' Instagram comments, saying "plz take him back so he can stop calling me."

Dreezy Vs. Deiondra Sanders

Unfortunately for the artist, fans on The Neighborhood Talk and social media at large were not fond of her antics. In fact, many saw them as immature, especially when you consider the nature of the topic at hand. "Unpopular Opinion: Even if he is cheating on that girl, Dreezy look real pressed and is definitely giving 'I was ok with being your side chick until now,'" one person wrote. "Who gon tell Dreezy she can actually BLOCK his calls and texts..." said another. Needless to say, this public attempt at embarrassing Sanders isn't working out too well.

