Dreezy Previews Diss Track After Exposing Jacquees For Allegedly Wanting Her Over Deiondra Sanders

"You are my true love," Jacquees allegedly told his ex.

BYCaroline Fisher
Last week, a Twitter war popped off between Dreezy and Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra. At the time, Deiondra was in a relationship with Dreezy's ex Jacquees, which appears to have gone down the drain since. It all started with some shady Tweets, and ended with Dreezy unveiling a series of damning alleged texts from Jacquees.

“Why would he switch out a dime for a penny,” Deiondra wrote. “Obsessed is when you still sending underwear with your face on it to the crib." Dreezy fired back with full force, highlighting ongoing rumors that Deiondra was pregnant with Jacquees' child. “Obsessed is y’all having a baby on the way but the n***a begging to get me pregnant [because] he barely fwu bird brain," she responded.

Dreezy Teases "B*tch Duh"

Unfortunately, things only escalated from there. Dreezy went on to post screenshots from an alleged conversation with Jacquees, in which he seemingly tells her he'd rather be with her than Deiondra. “I want you I don’t want her,” he allegedly wrote. “You are my true love. Seriously. And I need you to help me. Sex does NOT define LOVE. And if you tryna find love in SEX you finna f*ck everybody. Kids do not define a FAMILY. I WANT YOU DREEZY.” For obvious reasons, Deiondra says she was "heartbroken" over the revelation. Based on her latest Tweets, however, she appears to be well on her way to moving on.

Dreezy, on the other hand, recently teased what seems to be a Deiondra diss track, “B*tch Duh.” The song contains lyrics that appear to reference the debacle, and the full version is "Coming Soon." Jacquees similarly teased an upcoming track called “We’re Both To Blame” this week as well. What do you think of Dreezy teasing a diss track amid her beef with Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra? Are you looking forward to hearing the whole thing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

