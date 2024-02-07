Jacquees & Dreezy: Revisiting Their Relationship Timeline

Among the many celebrity love stories making waves currently, the relationship between Jacquees and Dreezy has particularly caught the attention of many. The two artists, each carving their paths in the music industry, shared a unique love. However, after some hitches, they called it quits. This is why rumors of a reconciliation are currently shocking their respective fans. Specifically, Dreezy and Jacquees’s girlfriend, Deiondra Sanders, have been beefing on social media. As a result, some interesting allegations have been coming to light. Nonetheless, let’s unravel the melodies of love and collaboration that defined the entwined journey of Jacquees and Dreezy.

2018 - Early 2019: Jacquees & Dreezy Begin Dating

Jacquees, born Rodriguez Jacquees Broadnax, and Dreezy, born Seandrea Sledge, burst onto the scene due to their musical talents. Both artists met in 2018 on tour, and while everyone else saw a working relationship, romance was blooming between the two. Therefore, it didn’t take long before they started dating. However, before the public announcements, Dreezy featured Jacquees on her sultry single, “Love Someone.” Soon after, they confirmed their relationship.

As if to announce their relationship loud and clear for everyone, Jacquees and Dreezy spent Valentine's Day together. Jacquees planned an extraordinary surprise for his girlfriend, orchestrating a romantic evening filled with thoughtful gestures. He also booked her a flight to Houston, then personally whisked her to a beautifully adorned condo. Furthermore, the couple had a lavish dinner right before he gifted her a Chanel purse and slides. To crown it all, he also gave her a puppy, which she named Chanel.

The next month, Dreezy gushed about her relationship with Jacquees during an interview with Rap-Up. She gave a run-through of how they spent Valentine’s Day and what the singer is like in private. “He’s more than what y’all see on the internet…” she said. “To kinda step around his world and his career and see how he handles it, I got nothing but respect for it.”

Late 2019 & Early 2020: Breaking Up & Reconciling

In September 2019, the couple shocked their fanbase with the news that they were no longer together. Dreezy had posted a message on her Instagram Stories hinting that something was up with her relationship with Jacquees. “When I stop answering the phone, it’s a problem,” she said. She then took to Twitter later to announce her new single status. Along with a shrugging emoji, she simply tweeted: “Single.”

A month later, the R&B singer tweeted: “You can’t make me feel bad for decisions you made.” Dreezy wasted no time responding to the tweet. Believing he was speaking about her, she threatened to “expose” him on Twitter. She wrote: “When I air yo sh*t out on this app don’t say sh*t.” Nonetheless, it took the two a few months to reconcile, and they began dating again in early 2020.

October 2020: Jacquees & Dreezy Throw Online Jabs

In October, Dreezy and Jacquees not only broke up, but they brought their issues to social media. The pair exchanged many unsavory words on X (formerly Twitter). It all began when Jacquees tweeted: “JACQUEES single.” Dreezy subsequently shared her stance on the matter, writing: ”N*gga tryna clout chase now and KNOW I’m not wit all that sh*t at all. You’re blocked. I’m single. And I’m Logging off. Go play wit yo ex.”

Quoting her tweet, Jacquees responded in a now-deleted tweet with: “Go play wit ya self lol.” Almost as if she had been waiting for the perfect moment, Dreezy pulled up with some receipts. Mocking his tweet, she posted a screenshot of his missed phone and Facetime calls. She then tweeted: “When yu blocked so yu run to Twitter. Nobody gives af bro.”

While some fans were rallying behind Dreezy, some others tried to defend the self-proclaimed King of R&B. When one suggested that the singer’s account may have been hacked, Dreezy denied it, stating: “Ain’t nobody hack that n*gga he a hoe. I’m glad y’all get to see.” In the end, Dreezy concluded the entire matter with a tired tweet: “I tried it didn’t work. Moving on…”

In early June 2021, the on-again-off-again couple was spotted vacationing in Mexico. Many wondered if this was to rekindle their relationship. The vacation, however, turned sour when the two were involved in a fight. A man allegedly selling cocaine had physically assaulted Dreezy, and Jacquees defended her by going after the man. Dreezy soon took to Instagram to clear the air about the matter and tell her side of the story.

As their vacation was almost ruined, the couple went out on another date to salvage their stay. They were spotted having a romantic dinner and enjoying each other’s company. As a result, this sparked new rumors that they were back together. However, the artists neither confirmed nor denied it.

February - April 2022: Baecation Season

The couple continued to spend time with each other for holidays and on birthdays. In February 2022, the two were seen together on a vacation in Hawaii. A month later, they celebrated Dreezy’s 28th birthday with yet another vacation in Mexico. Jacquees celebrated his birthday the following month with a lavish party in Miami.

March - December 2023:

By 2023, it was public knowledge that Dreezy and Jacquees had decided to keep their relationship going. In April, the “Cash Money” singer and Dreezy were spotted shopping for lingerie. The singer posted on Instagram that he had treated the rapper to a special date for her birthday that year. At this point, there were no reasons to doubt they were an item.

It all came to a startling stop in December 2023, however. Specifically, Jacquees shared a couple of photos and videos of himself and a woman vacationing in the Dominican Republic. While the pictures looked great, many fans couldn’t help but notice that the woman in question wasn’t Dreezy. Instead, it was Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders. Unsurprisingly, this kicked off rumors that Jacquees and Dreezy were no longer together, and he was now dating Deiondra. However, it wasn’t the end of his story with Dreezy.

February 2024: Shocking Revelations

A few days into February 2024, Deiondra Sanders tweeted about someone sending underwear to Jacquees’ house. “Obsessed is when you still sending underwear with your face on it to the crib,” she wrote. Evidently, the media believed this jab was aimed at Jacquees’ ex, Dreezy. As a matter of fact, even Dreezy took offense to the tweet. She wasted no time responding with a screenshot of a text chat with Jacquees. In the texts, Jacquees is seen asking to impregnate Dreezy, all while he was still with a pregnant Sanders.

“Obsessed is y’all having a baby on the way but the n*gga begging to get me pregnant cus he barely fwu bird brain,” Dreezy tweeted. Along with another screenshot of a text, she then stated: “Tf I turn yo n*gga own EVERYDAY for yu. And this the thanks I get around this mf?” However, with Dreezy seemingly ignoring Jacquees’ texts, perhaps things can finally end between them for good.