Deiondra Sanders Shares Pregnancy Update Brushing Off Dreezy's Claims About Jacquees

Deiondra Sanders' pregnancy is at the center of a number of ongoing controversies. Earlier this year the spark of drama between her, Jacquees and Dreezy erupted. It began when Dreezy dropped a diss track claiming that Jacquees actually wanted her more than Sanders and made allegations of infidelity. Despite that, Jacquees and Sanders carried on prompting fans to crack jokes at her expense for taking him back. That was back in February and the trio spent weeks involved in back and forth spats with each other.

Just a few days after Deiondra Sanders revealed she was back with Jacquees, she also announced that she was pregnant. Though even then Dreezy tried to disrupt her announcement by revealing it before Sanders could. While the never 100% confirmed the fact that the baby belonged to Jacquees the pair continued to pose together in photos updating fans on how her pregnancy was going in the weeks following. The most recent update came last month, at least until Sanders shared a surprise update this week in the midst of a re-sparked beef with Dreezy. Check out her newest update below.

"I can’t believe I really been going this long without lashes or makeup lol. I’m so pretty" the caption of Deiondra's newest Instagram post reads. In the photos attached she's hanging out with some friends at what might be a bridal shower, but there's a notable omission. Jacquees isn't present in any of the photos which led fans to suspect that something is up. It doesn't help that earlier this week Dreezy once again doubled down on the allegations of infidelity against Jacquees. While there haven't been any direct responses to her claims yet they were fresh on fans minds seeing the new Instagram post.

What do you think of Deiondra Sanders completely ignoring Dreezy's newest claims and sharing an update on her pregnancy progress? Do you think Jacquees being absent from the newest post is a sign to fans that things aren't alright between the pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

