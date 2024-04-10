Jacquees Continues To Celebrate With Deiondra Sanders' Amid Pregnancy Announcement

Earlier this week, social media platforms buzzed with the announcement from Deiondra Sanders, that she's expecting her first child with her partner Jacquees. While the news typically warrants celebration, the couple found themselves amidst a storm of criticism and scrutiny. This was due to his ex-girlfriend Dreezy recently putting him on blast for trying to flirt with her just a month ago. Despite the backlash, Sanders and Jacquees have stood firm in their relationship, showcasing their bond through heartfelt posts and sharing their joy with the world. She decided to take him back and move forward.

The announcement of Deiondra Sanders' pregnancy with Jacquees marked a significant moment in their lives. Moreover, it was one they seemingly couldn't wait to share with their followers. However, what should have been a moment of joy quickly turned sour as social media erupted with criticism and judgment. "him to his ex: this should’ve been you," one person commented. "It's surreal watching a woman make a mistake in real time. I hope her family has her back bc this clown is already bringing his circus," another said. Despite the negativity, Sanders and Jacquees have remained optimistic. Jacquees took to Instagram today to share another post.

Read More: Deiondra Sanders Takes Jacquees Back Following Cheating Allegations, Fans Roast Her For It

Jacquees Continues To Celebrate

In a recent Instagram post, Jacquees further expressed his gratitude and excitement for the arrival of their bundle of joy. Alongside sonogram photos, he captioned the carousel with words of thanks and praise, acknowledging the blessings that have come their way. His words reflect a sense of faith and optimism, despite the challenges they may face. "God is overly good! Colossal Blessings on the way!! LOOOOOK AT MY BABY!!!" he wrote. "18 weeks and 5 days!!! Lord I thank you!! And my album budget Got approved today s/o @birdman and Slim !! God thank you, I’m glad you’ve been seeing me trying!!! God is GOOOOOOOD!."

Moreover, the couple's journey highlights the importance of resilience in the face of adversity. Instead of allowing criticism to dictate their happiness, they choose to celebrate their love and the life they've created together. There are also some word of support and encouragement for the two. "It costs nothing to be happy for people," one person encouraged. Furthermore, as they eagerly await the arrival of their little one, they continue to spread joy and positivity, proving that love conquers all.

Read More: Deiondra Sanders Reveals She Is Pregnant With Jacquees' Child, He Reacts