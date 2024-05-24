Deiondra Sanders Reveals Why She Won’t Name Her Child After Jacquees

BYCaroline Fisher492 Views
Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 15: Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees attend Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration at Toast On Lenox on April 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees have yet to confirm their child's name.

It goes without saying that Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees have gone through quite a few ups and downs as a couple in recent months. In February, the R&B singer's ex Dreezy came forward on Twitter, accusing him of trying to get with her despite his relationship with Sanders. He even allegedly asked to have a child with her. This made it all the more shocking when Sanders announced her own pregnancy the month after.

Sanders is currently several months along, and based on what the pair posts online, they're actually doing quite well. Recently, however, they did get into a bit of a disagreement regarding their unborn child's name. In a new clip, Jacquees declares that if their child ends up being a boy, he'll be named after his father. Immediately, Sanders made it clear that she was not on board.

Deiondra Sanders & Jacquees' Child Won't Take His Name Because They're Not Married

"I'm not agreeing to that," the mother-to-be said. "I'm sorry. It technically can't be a Jr." He clapped back, insisting that it could be if they wanted it to. "But Sanders-Broadnax is not a Jr," she explained. He went on to suggest that if their child's last name was his, Broadnax, then the child could be Jr. "But that's not happening, cuz I'm not married," Sanders stated, laughing. "So my last name is going as well."

It remains unclear whether or not the two of them ever reached any sort of compromise, though Sanders seemed pretty sure about her decision. Only time will tell what they finally decide to name their little one, and whether or not it'll be after their father. What do you think of Deiondra Sanders' explanation for deciding not to name her child with Jacquees after him? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

