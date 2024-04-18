Deion Sanders Clowns Jacquees' Height After Posing With Deiondra

Deion Sanders is an NFL Hall of Famer and the current head coach of Colorado. He is also the father of Deiondra Sanders, whose relationship with singer Jacquees is seemingly always in the news. Deiondra and Jacquees's whirlwind romance has been a point of fascination for fans and something Deion Sanders has to answer a lot of questions about. Deion had recently reacted to his daughter's pregnancy, joking about being a grandfather. He has been skeptical but ultimately proud of his daughter. His comments on Deiondra's pregnancy suggested he was still processing things.

All in all, it looks like Sanders is being more open to the relationship. In a new video, he wasn't afraid to throw some jabs at the father of his grandchild. We all know Jacquees is short. That didn't stop Sanders from making the obvious joke. The joke was obvious but still funny. it is probably a good sign for the couple that Sanders is comfortable enough to joke on someone who will essentially be a part of his family.

Deion Sanders Calls Jacquees Short In Playful Video

When shown a new picture of his daughter Deiondra and Jacquees, Deion Sanders couldn't help but joke. He tells Jacquees that he can't take pictures like that in hilarious fashion. Deion also posted a video on his Instagram where he called his daughter. Deion told her that she had to Jacquees, and he couldn't do that anymore. Furthermore, she shouldn't do him like that in the first place. it's all fun and games for the Sanders family and a funny moment for fans to enjoy.

Deion Sander is looking to have a better season than last year in Colorado. Sander's team features potential top draft picks in his QB and son Sheduer Sanders and CB Travis Hunt. They will look to turn things around and push for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Deion is trying to bounce back and ensure that his top players go to suitable teams where they can thrive in the NFL. Sanders' family will be welcoming a new member soon, and as long as the jokes are all good fun, they should be fine.

