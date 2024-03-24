Deion Sanders Already Knows Where He Wants Shedeur Sanders To Play: "Certain Cities Where It Ain’t Gonna Happen"

Deion Sanders says that his son, Shedeur Sanders, and teammate Travis Hunter, will only play for certain teams in the NFL. Appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the Colorado head coach discussed his plans for each of his star players' future NFL careers. For Shedeur and Hunter, he expects: “Top-4,” in the draft and hinted at a scenario similar to Eli Manning.

He explained: “Anywhere from 1-4, one of them is gonna be 1. One of them is gonna be 1, and the latter one would not go behind 4. Now, all this is subjective because I know where I want, kind of want them to go — and let’s not forget Shilo (Sanders). But I know where I want them to go. So, there’s certain cities where it ain’t gonna happen. It’s gonna be an Eli.”

Read More: Deion Sanders Reacts To Deiondra's Pregnancy, Jokes About Being A "Granddaddy"

Deion Sanders Celebrates With Shedeur Sanders

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Shedeur led the Buffaloes with 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, last year, catapulting him into NFL draft discussions. He'll be eligible for the league in 2025. Hunter made headlines for his abilities on both sides of the football. As both a receiver and defensive back, he recorded 23 tackles and three interceptions while also notching 721 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Check out Deion Sanders' full appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game below.

Deion Sanders Speaks With Gillie & Wallo

Sanders, who is an NFL legend in his own right, began coaching for Colorado, last season. In his first year, the team finished the season 4–8 after getting off to a three-game win streak to start. Be on the lookout for further updates on Deion Sanders on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Charleston White Goes Scorched Earth On Deion Sanders, Puts Bounty On His Son's Head

[Via]