Deion Sanders Already Knows Where He Wants Shedeur Sanders To Play: "Certain Cities Where It Ain’t Gonna Happen"

Deion Sanders compared his son being drafted to Eli Manning.

BYCole Blake
Colorado Football Spring Game

Deion Sanders says that his son, Shedeur Sanders, and teammate Travis Hunter, will only play for certain teams in the NFL. Appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the Colorado head coach discussed his plans for each of his star players' future NFL careers. For Shedeur and Hunter, he expects: “Top-4,” in the draft and hinted at a scenario similar to Eli Manning.

He explained: “Anywhere from 1-4, one of them is gonna be 1. One of them is gonna be 1, and the latter one would not go behind 4. Now, all this is subjective because I know where I want, kind of want them to go — and let’s not forget Shilo (Sanders). But I know where I want them to go. So, there’s certain cities where it ain’t gonna happen. It’s gonna be an Eli.”

Read More: Deion Sanders Reacts To Deiondra's Pregnancy, Jokes About Being A "Granddaddy"

Deion Sanders Celebrates With Shedeur Sanders

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Shedeur led the Buffaloes with 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, last year, catapulting him into NFL draft discussions. He'll be eligible for the league in 2025. Hunter made headlines for his abilities on both sides of the football. As both a receiver and defensive back, he recorded 23 tackles and three interceptions while also notching 721 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Check out Deion Sanders' full appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game below.

Deion Sanders Speaks With Gillie & Wallo

Sanders, who is an NFL legend in his own right, began coaching for Colorado, last season. In his first year, the team finished the season 4–8 after getting off to a three-game win streak to start. Be on the lookout for further updates on Deion Sanders on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Charleston White Goes Scorched Earth On Deion Sanders, Puts Bounty On His Son's Head

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Colorado State v ColoradoSportsDeion Sanders Has Harsh Words For Colorado Ahead Of Oregon Clash
Colorado State v ColoradoSportsDeion Sanders Labels Blowout Loss To Oregon "A Good, Old-Fashioned Butt-Kicking"
USC v ColoradoSportsDeion Sanders Approves Of Kenan Thompson's "SNL" Impression
Colorado State v ColoradoSportsDeion Sanders Tells His Sons They Aren't Leaving For The NFL Next Year