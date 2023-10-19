Deion Sanders Agrees With Stephen A. Smith About Moving On From Stanford Loss

Deion Sanders gave props to ESPN host Stephen A. Smith as he posted some behind-the-scenes content from Colorado's training facility. "He's right. Now let's move on," Sanders told his players after showing them a clip of Smith going in for the team for their embarrassing loss to Stanford last weekend. He also went in hard on his son, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Smith had called out the younger Sanders explicitly for an ill-time merch promo that dropped at halftime with the Buffs up 29-0. The team would go on to lose 46-43 in overtime.

"Show up, stand up because your daddy, and to the players on that squad, your coach. As much bravado as he had. As much swag as he had. He was the best on the planet week in and week out. You knew Prime Time, Deion Sanders, was the best probably ever. Y'all aren't on that level. Stop acting like it and show up on the damn field and do what the hell you are supposed to do instead of getting your ass kicked on national television. Somebody gotta say it," Smith said of the college senior during First Take this past Monday.

Sanders & Colorado Face Brutal Road To Season's End

Sitting at 4-3, Colorado will need to bounce back in a serious way to secure bowl eligibility. However, that is easier said than done given how the rest of their season looks. three of their five remaining opponents are currently ranked, with a fourth having spent multiple weeks ranked this season. Meanwhile, their only unranked opponent, Arizona, recently pushed USC to triple overtime. It is by no means an easy feat for Colorado to reach 6-6, let alone a winning record.

Despite this, they will have a week to recover. Next weekend is Colorado's bye, where they will look to shore up a defense that ranks 7th worst in the country in terms of points allowed. After that, the first game of their season-ending gauntlet is a road game against #25 UCLA. Colorado will have two more home games this season (#12 Oregon State, Arizona). However, they will finish the season with back-to-back road games (Washington State, #14 Utah).

