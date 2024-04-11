Deion Sanders Has Surprising Reaction To Daughter Deiondra's Pregnancy With Jacquees

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees announced last month that they are expecting a child, and received a whole lot of well-wishes as a result. While their relationship's path was quite turbulent, it seems like they're in a great place right now and ready to move forward with this heartening new chapter in their lives. Moreover, this announcement elicited a lot of different reactions of social media, but a lot of folks were waiting on Deiondra's father, Deion Sanders, to share his two cents on the matter. In an interview with PEOPLE published Wednesday (April 10), the football and baseball legend shared some surprising thoughts.

First off, he admitted that there's "not one thing" that excites him about becoming a first-time grandfather soon, and that he's still letting the news sink in. "I haven’t digested that whole thing yet," Eli Manning's co-signee told the publication concerning his daughter's pregnancy with Jacquees. "I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life." Also, Deion Sanders revealed that his top priority is to make sure that "she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well."

Deion Sanders At SiriusXM Studios

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) American football coach Deion Sanders visits SiriusXM Studios on March 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

When Deiondra shared the news of her pregnancy, she stated that it was "not planned nor expected," and had the following to say about her relationship with Jacquees. "I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to.” "God is overly good!" he captioned a post of some sonogram pictures. "Colossal Blessings on the way!! LOOOOOK AT MY BABY!!! 18 weeks and 5 days!!! Lord I thank you!!"

Meanwhile, this follows Deion's initial reaction to this announcement on social media. "PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I’m YOUNG. I Love u baby and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY. [I] ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP." For more news and the latest updates on Deion Sanders, his daughter, and Jacquees, keep checking in with HNHH.

