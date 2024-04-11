Deion Sanders Has Surprising Reaction To Daughter Deiondra's Pregnancy With Jacquees

The football and baseball legend is still letting the good news sink in.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
308 Views
Birmingham Stallions v Arlington Renegades

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees announced last month that they are expecting a child, and received a whole lot of well-wishes as a result. While their relationship's path was quite turbulent, it seems like they're in a great place right now and ready to move forward with this heartening new chapter in their lives. Moreover, this announcement elicited a lot of different reactions of social media, but a lot of folks were waiting on Deiondra's father, Deion Sanders, to share his two cents on the matter. In an interview with PEOPLE published Wednesday (April 10), the football and baseball legend shared some surprising thoughts.

First off, he admitted that there's "not one thing" that excites him about becoming a first-time grandfather soon, and that he's still letting the news sink in. "I haven’t digested that whole thing yet," Eli Manning's co-signee told the publication concerning his daughter's pregnancy with Jacquees. "I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life." Also, Deion Sanders revealed that his top priority is to make sure that "she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well."

Read More: Deiondra Sanders Takes Jacquees Back Following Cheating Allegations, Fans Roast Her For It

Deion Sanders At SiriusXM Studios

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) American football coach Deion Sanders visits SiriusXM Studios on March 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

When Deiondra shared the news of her pregnancy, she stated that it was "not planned nor expected," and had the following to say about her relationship with Jacquees. "I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to.” "God is overly good!" he captioned a post of some sonogram pictures. "Colossal Blessings on the way!! LOOOOOK AT MY BABY!!! 18 weeks and 5 days!!! Lord I thank you!!"

Meanwhile, this follows Deion's initial reaction to this announcement on social media. "PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I’m YOUNG. I Love u baby and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY. [I] ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP." For more news and the latest updates on Deion Sanders, his daughter, and Jacquees, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Deion Sanders Already Knows Where He Wants Shedeur Sanders To Play: “Certain Cities Where It Ain’t Gonna Happen”

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Colorado v TCUPop CultureDeion Sanders Reacts To Deiondra's Pregnancy, Jokes About Being A "Granddaddy"
Jacquees and Deiondra SandersPop CultureJacquees Kisses Deiondra Sanders' Baby Bump In New Photos After Pregnancy Announcement
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday CelebrationPop CultureJacquees Continues To Celebrate With Deiondra Sanders' Amid Pregnancy Announcement
University of Colorado vs Oregon State UniversityPop CultureDeiondra Sanders Reveals She Is Pregnant With Jacquees' Child, He Reacts