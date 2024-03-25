Eli Manning Has Simple Response To Deion Sanders

Eli Manning had a hall of fame career in his time with the New York Giants. However, playing in New York wasn't always a for sure thing. Well, it was for Manning and his team. The former Ole Miss star had his sights on playing in the Big Apple, even though the San Diego Chargers held the number one overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. But in the end Manning stood his ground and ended up playing his entire career in New York. A move that Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has even mentioned to his team.

When discussing the future of his top players, Sanders mentioned that if things don't go the way he would like, maybe his players would pull an Eli. If the situation doesn't feel like a fit, Sanders seems sure that Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders and DB Travis Hunter could create their own future just like Manning did twenty years ago. To hear Sanders' comments, check out the video posted below.

Eli Manning Agrees With Deion Sanders Latest Take

However, pulling this off is easier said than done. At one point, during all the talk of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, many believed that Caleb Williams, who is the favorite to be the number one overall pick, might pull the same thing about not being a part of the Chicago Bears organization. However, those rumors have all but been squashed since the Bears traded starting quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It would take a confident player with a great support system to pull off a move like Manning. However, the potential of two players doing it in the same draft class seems nearly impossible. But, in a world where this actually works out for both guys, would that help Sanders in his recruiting efforts? Telling potential recruits that he can help them land in a perfect situation in the NFL would be a great selling point for any head coach. For the latest news in sports and pop culture, keep it right here with us at HNHH.

