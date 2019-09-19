eli manning
- SportsEli Manning Encourages Travis Kelce To Visit Taylor Swift In ArgentinaManning argued that the trip is the sort of things bye weeks are for.By Ben Mock
- TVLil Wayne Makes Hilarious Appearance in "ManningCast" Audition SkitCould Wayne also be leaving FS1 for ESPN?By Ben Mock
- SportsFat Joe & Eli Manning Do The “Lean Back” DanceFat Joe did the "lean back" dance with Eli Manning.By Cole Blake
- SportsMichael B. Jordan Teams Up With Eli Manning To Recreate Famous OBJ CatchMichael B. Jordan got to fulfil a dream.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Reviews Eli Manning's Rap: "You Killed It"Lil Wayne reacted to Eli Manning remixing Fivio Foreign’s “1 On 3" on Monday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsPete Davidson & Eli Manning Link Up For Joint IG AccountThe account marks the comedian’s return to Instagram.
By Isaac Fontes
- SportsArch Manning Reveals Where He'll Be Playing NCAA FootballEli and Peyton's nephew is going to play College ball soon.By Ben de Lemos
- SportsTom Brady's Career Path Gets An Update From Eli ManningEli Manning seems to have the inside scoop on Tom Brady.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPeyton Manning Gets NSFW During Monday Night Football MishapPeyton Manning was the talk of the NFL broadcasting world last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSnoop Dogg Gifts Eli Manning His Own Death Row ChainSnoop Dogg gifted Super Bowl champion Eli Manning a Death Row Records chain during the "Monday Night Football" broadcast.By Brianna Lawson
- SportsEli Manning Personally Challenges Kevin DurantFormer Giants QB Eli Manning calls out Kevin Durant to a different kind of game.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsEli Manning's Number To Be Retired By The GiantsEli Manning will be honored by the Giants after bringing the team two Super Bowl titles.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVictor Cruz Recounts Hilarious Eli Manning Super Bowl StoryEli Manning was a popular man back in 2012.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Roasts Eli Manning Upon Arrival To TwitterThe Tom Brady and Eli Manning friendly feud continues.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Sends Friendly Parting Shots At Eli Manning, Eli RespondsBrady had to go and make a joke.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEli Manning Breaks Silence On Retirement, Will Have Number RetiredEli is a New York legend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPeyton Manning Reacts To Eli's Recent Retirement AnnouncementPeyton experienced retirement a few short years ago.By Alexander Cole
- TVSkip Bayless Answers Whether Or Not Eli Manning Is A Hall Of FamerThe debates have begun.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEli Manning Announces Retirement From Football: NFL Fans ReactEli is hanging 'em up after 16 seasons.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEli Manning Has NFL Fans Freaking Out After Being Named NYG StarterSome Giants fans have been waiting on this one.By Alexander Cole
- TVRyan Clark Unleashes Epic Rant On ESPN Analyst, Twitter Reacts: WatchPaul Finebaum was shook.By Alexander Cole