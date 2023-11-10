Eli Manning Encourages Travis Kelce To Visit Taylor Swift In Argentina

Eli Manning has encouraged Travis Kelce to visit Taylor Swift in Argentina. The singer is currently performing a trio of Eras Tour concerts in Buenos Aires. “I think for him to travel, there’s nothing wrong with traveling, going somewhere. Hey, if he wants to go and support his girlfriend and see her play a concert, I’ve got no problem with that. I think that’s the idea. [The bye week] is the time to rest the body, rest the mind a little bit, recharge yourself to get ready for that second half of the season," Manning told PEOPLE.

Kelce did not attend the first Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires on November 9. Instead, Kelce was spotted in Kansas City, attending a gala for the foundation of his friend and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. At the ceremony, Kelce was also honored after becoming the Chiefs' all-time leader in receiving yards this past weekend. Swift is performing in the Argentinian capital for another two days. Next week, she heads to Brazil. Kelce is unlikely to join her there due to Chiefs games on November 20 and 26.

Read More: Travis Kelce To Travel With Taylor Swift During Eras Tour International Leg

Kelce Refuses To Say If He's Headed To Argentina

Furthermore, Kelce has refused to say if he plans to go to Argentina at all. "I might just say f-ck it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis said on New Heights when asked by his brother if he had plans for the Chiefs' bye week. When Travis added that he wanted to be "closer to the equator", Jason shot back with "South of the equator?"

Meanwhile, a conspiracy continues to persist amongst Swifties and NFL fans that Taylor Swift is having a very real impact on Travis Kelce's season. The Chiefs have now played nine games this season, amassing a 7-2 record. Swift has attended four games this season, half of the games Kelce has played in so far. When Swift is in the stands, Kelce has 432 yards and 2 touchdowns (108 per game). However, when Swift is absent, Kelce has just 165 yards and two short-yardage touchdowns (41.25 per game). Furthermore, the Chiefs are 4-0 with Swift attending. However, they suffered a blowout loss to the Broncos when she skipped that road game.

Read More: Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant After Rumors That Singer Was There With Travis Kelce

[via]