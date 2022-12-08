Pete Davidson is back on Instagram. But he’s not alone. He’s with his new friend, Eli Manning. The new page was debuted by the comedian and the former NFL quarterback on Wednesday. The duo’s first post features the two in a decked-out New York Giants bed.

Pete Davidson & Eli Manning’s First Post

“Hello, Instagram! I have decided to come back, but only with the G.O.A.T.,” Davidson announces. Next came a photo of the 29-year-old sitting in a windowsill surrounded by Giants memorabilia. The caption reads, “my biggest supporter <3 – Eli.”

The former Saturday Night Live member has been noticeably absent from Instagram since 2018. Since then, he has returned before quickly disappearing again on a couple of instances.

Davidson split with Kim Kardashian earlier this year after a nine-month fling. Although brief, it was reported that he had already gotten a couple tattoos dedicated to her and her kids. He had previously gotten some ink dedicated to the reality star that read “My Girl Is A Lawyer.”

Pete Davidson got a new Kim Kardashian tattoo‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/EE9eHkPEmf — RapTV (@Rap) March 26, 2022

Just a number of months later, he has been in the news yet again for his alleged newest partner. Although it’s yet to be officially confirmed, the newest rumours are that he’s now dating model Emily Ratajkowski. The pair further sparked the possibility of their romance when they were spotted courtside at a Knicks game just a couple weeks ago.

Pete’s Dating History

Ratajkowski has recently gone through a split as well. She was married to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard from 2018 until the pair divorced this year. A constant topic of conversation throughout Davidson’s career has been his dating history. As a result of the popular women he’s been with, social media has had a field day debating how his track record is possible.

As for the unexpected duo’s new joint Instagram page, it will certainly be interesting to see if they keep up with it.

