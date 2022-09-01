New York Giants
- SportsDaniel Jones Suffers Season-Ending Torn ACL Injury, New York Giants Fall To 2-7What is worse is Jones just signed a four-year $160 million dollar deal. By Zachary Horvath
- TVMichael Strahan Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Icon Worth?Charting Michael Strahan's journey from the NFL fields to TV screens, culminating in a significant net worth that mirrors his success.By Jake Skudder
- SportsMicah Parsons Puts The Giants On Blast After 40-0 LossThe Cowboys star questioned why Daniel Jones was left in the game despite other starters being pulled.By Ben Mock
- TVNew York Giants Promise Reignition Of Jets Rivalry After Portrayal On "Hard Knocks"Jihad Ward saw the latest episode of "Hard Knocks" as disrespecting the G-Men.By Ben Mock
- SportsSaquon Barkley Removes References To New York Giants From His Social MediaBarkley is pulling from the contract standoff playbook.By Ben Mock
- SportsSaquon Barkley Says He "Might Have To" Skip 2023 Season Amid Contract StalemateThe Giants could be missing a major piece come the start of the season.By Ben Mock
- SportsSaquon Barkley Could Sit Out NFL Week 1 If Extension Not ReachedThe running back is reportedly unafraid to withhold his services.By Ben Mock
- SportsNew York Giants Star Buys Mother New HomeNew York Giants rookie gives back to his mother in the ultimate way. By Tyler Reed
- SportsStefon Diggs Tweets About Trade With One Potential TeamStefon Diggs tweets his interest in trade scenario with one New York team. By Tyler Reed
- SportsMichael B. Jordan Teams Up With Eli Manning To Recreate Famous OBJ CatchMichael B. Jordan got to fulfil a dream.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPete Davidson & Eli Manning Link Up For Joint IG AccountThe account marks the comedian’s return to Instagram.
By Isaac Fontes
- SportsChanning Crowder Told Saquon Barkley He Has "Beautiful F*ckin' Legs""Sky's out, thighs out," Crowder said of Barkley's "hoochie daddy" shorts.By Erika Marie