Daniel Jones Suffers Season-Ending Torn ACL Injury, New York Giants Fall To 2-7

For most of this last decade, the New York Giants have been stuck in mediocrity. That was until just last season. Led by their number eight overall pick from 2019, Daniel Jones, they went 9-7-1 and nabbed a wild card spot. In fact, they even grabbed a fairly stunning victory against the Minnesota Vikings on the road. They would eventually fall to the Eagles in the Divisional Round. Nonetheless, it was still a successful season with their first-year head coach Brian Daboll. However, things have gone south for Jones and the Giants this season.

Somehow, Jones has regressed to an extent and they are now 2-7 on the year after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders who are also going nowhere. The final score was 30-6, and even though the visiting team still might not have won, it might have been closer if Jones played the whole way. Right at the beginning of the second quarter, the Duke product crumbled to the turf on a contactless injury.

Daniel Jones Season Ended On This Play: Watch

In sports, when a player goes down without anyone near him, you immediately fear the worst. Unfortunately, that did happen as multiple reports, including TMZ Sports, came out that Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL. With that one final blow for Giants fans, they seem to have a lot more questions to answer than expected this upcoming offseason. In addition, Jones just inked a four-year $160 million dollar deal for his efforts just last season. The only two quarterbacks on the roster are a banged-up Tyrod Taylor and undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. The latter stepped into to finish the game and he will shoulder the load until Taylor returns.

What are your initial thoughts on Daniel Jones tearing his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 5? Do you think the Giants regret paying Jones all of that money? Are they the most directionless franchise in the NFL right now?

