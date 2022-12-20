Lil Wayne reviewed a rap song from Eli Manning during ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast for Monday Night Football. Eli rhymed over a New York Giants remix of Fivio Foreign’s “1 On 3.”

“First of all, Eli, when I saw that, I just saw a picture of that first,” Wayne explained through laughter. “When I saw the picture, I was like, ‘Wait, is this how Eli really dress in his off time for real?’

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 09: Lil Wayne performs onstage during BACARDI, Swizz Beatz and The Dean Collection bring NO COMMISSION back to Miami to celebrate “Island Might” at Soho Studios on December 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for BACARDI)

He continued: “I didn’t know what was going on. I saw the Cuban around your neck. I’m glad I actually saw a video of what that was all about. But you killed it. You killed it. Yeah, you killed that.”

From there, they continued discussing Eli’s outfit for the video: “Somebody ended up sending me a full-body picture of it and then I saw that you had on some khakis or something. That’s when I knew this must be a spoof or something.”

Eli remarked that Wayne’s classic hits “A Milli” and “Fireman” inspired his performance.

“I wasn’t watching a lot of Lil Wayne, but I was listening to him,” he said. “I was listening to ‘A Milli,’ I was listening to ‘Fireman,’ I was listening to ‘Stuntin’ Like My Daddy’ — that’s my personal favorite.”

As for the actual football, the game featured the Green Bay Packers taking on the Los Angeles Rams. Wayne’s Packers ended the night victorious, walking away with a 24-12 win over the former Super Bowl champions.

Later in the broadcast, Wayne reflected on his team’s Super Bowl XLV win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

Check out Lil Wayne’s reaction to Eli Manning’s rap song below.

