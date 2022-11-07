Lil Wayne voiced his frustration with the Green Bay Packers on Twitter, Sunday, after the team’s disappointing 15-9 loss to the division rival Detroit Lions. Wayne says that the team should’ve moved on from Aaron Rodgers when they had the chance.

“RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season,” Wayne wrote on Twitter.

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 09: Lil Wayne performs onstage during BACARDI, Swizz Beatz and The Dean Collection bring NO COMMISSION back to Miami to celebrate “Island Might” at Soho Studios on December 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for BACARDI)

Wayne has been vocal about his Green Bay fandom for years. When the team took on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2011, he dropped the song, “Green & Yellow.”

Wayne recently spoke about growing up a Packers fan, as noted by Fox News: “When you from the hood, towels and all that s— doesn’t get hung up, nailed to walls. That gets used. So every day I was actually using the Green Bay towel, drinking out of that Green Bay cup, eating out of that Green Bay bowl.”

Rodgers signed a four-year, $200 million deal to stay with the Packers, last offseason. Rodgers was drafted by the organization in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

On Sunday, he finished the game throwing 23-for-43 with 291 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He added an uncharacteristic 3 interceptions as well.

“I had some s—ty throws, for sure,” Rodgers said after the loss. He added that the team needs to “dig deep” to “find a way” and turn around their season.

The Packers are now 3-6 on the season, several games behind the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. They will take on the Dallas Cowboys next week and the Tennesee Titans the week afterward.

Check out Wayne’s recent tweet below.

RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

[Via]