Lil Wayne responded to the Green Bay Packers missing the playoffs on Twitter, Sunday. Following the team’s Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were eliminated from the postseason.

“Pls do me a favor and don’t call or text me I don’t want talk,” Wayne wrote on Twitter after the loss.

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 09: Lil Wayne performs onstage during BACARDI, Swizz Beatz and The Dean Collection bring NO COMMISSION back to Miami to celebrate “Island Might” at Soho Studios on December 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for BACARDI)

After the game, Rodgers prompted speculation about his future with the organization as NBC cameras caught him refusing to give Jameson Williams his jersey. Rodgers explained that he’s “gonna hold on to this one.”

Rodgers addressed his NFL future more formally in the postgame press conference.

“It’s a little raw right now,” Rodgers told reporters. “It’s just a little bit after the game, so I wanna take the emotion out of it and have conversations and see where the organization is, and see how I feel after some time has passed.”

“Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself?” he later asked. “Do I wanna go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is it time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team? I think I need to get away and contemplate those things. … It could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say, ‘Hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go another run.’ But I’ll have to see what it feels like once I’m away from it.”

Wayne, who has been a lifelong Packers fan, has previously stated that the team should’ve already gotten rid of Rodgers.

Despite the win for the Lions, the Seattle Seahawks took the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Check out Lil Wayne’s response to the disappointing end to the Packers’ season below.

Pls do me a favor and don’t call or text me I don’t want talk. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 9, 2023

[Via]