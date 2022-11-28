Stephen A. Smith loves Aaron Rodgers. This is a well-documented fact that Smith has never shied away from. Over the years, Smith has made sure to be one of Rodgers’ biggest defenders, even when the quarterback is playing poorly. Unfortunately, Smith hasn’t been given much to defend this year.

Rodgers and the Packers have been horrible this year. However, in the spirit of fairness, this is not Rodgers’ fault. At least not entirely. Instead, it has to do with the fact that he has virtually no weapons. The team is plunging to the bottom of the division standings, and they have no shot at the postseason.

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 03: ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith attends the 13th Annual ESPN The Party on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN)

Last night, the Packers played against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it was actually a close match. In the end, however, the Eagles came away with the win. Furthermore, Rodgers went down with an injury in the second half which allowed Jordan Love to come on the field.

Stephen A. Offers Some Advice

While speaking on First Take today, Stephen A. made the point that the Packers should just sit Rodgers for the last few games. In Smith’s mind, Jordan Love played well, and the Packers shouldn’t risk Rodgers’ health anymore. After all, this team has nothing to lose right now.

“I’d use this as a perfect opportunity to find out what I have, if anything at all, in Jordan Love, who by the way looked pretty damn good last night,” Smith said.

.@stephenasmith thinks the Packers should shut Aaron Rodgers down for the rest of the season 👀



"I'd use this as a perfect opportunity to find out what I have, if anything at all, in Jordan Love, who by the way looked pretty damn good last night." pic.twitter.com/56vDNoncJz — First Take (@FirstTake) November 28, 2022

Overall, it is an interesting suggestion, however, it is unlikely that the Packers do just that. Rodgers is making too much money right now, and the Packers want to make good on their investment.

Let us know what you think of Smith’s hot take, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the football world.

[Via]