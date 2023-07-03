Logan Paul made headlines this weekend with his latest appearance with the WWE. The social media star participated in one of the biggest events for the company, “Money In The Bank.” In the event, Paul played a big role in the event’s namesake match. Displaying his athleticism, the YouTube star made magic once again inside the squared circle. However, his moment in front of thousands of screaming fans in England may not have been his biggest moment of the weekend.

It is being reported that Paul and girlfriend, Nina Agdal, are officially engaged. According to TMZ Sports, Paul popped the big question while the two were in London. “For those unaware, the lovebirds have only been dating since last May, but went Instagram official months later — and they sure have been enjoying each other’s company during their 1+ year of dating.” The Daily Mail was the first to report the engagement.

Logan Paul Taking The Plunge With Nina Agdal

Logan Paul Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Nina Agdal https://t.co/u6YkGtzxwu — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 3, 2023

Maybe it was his talents in the ring that finally swept Agdal off her feet. Whatever the case may be, the happy couple is taking the plunge into marriage. But Paul’s last week hasn’t been all roses. In a recent meet and greet with fans, the social star was pelting with bottles. Not just any bottles, but Prime Energy bottles. He and business associate KSI. were on the receiving end of some unhappy fans before their meet and greet. However, the question of if the moment was staged has yet to be determined.

As for Paul’s next venture with the WWE, that is up in the air. At the same time, he has made appearances at all the big events for the company. Nothing seems set in stone for his next appearance. However, fans are led to believe that SummerSlam will be the next time Paul is seen on WWE programming. But figuring out his next opponent will be an entirely different question. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

[Via]