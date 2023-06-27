Logan Paul has had quite the year. The YouTube star has rapidly become one of the most popular superstars to ever to cross over into professional wrestling. Paul has dazzled fans every time he has made an appearance on WWE television. Winning over the professional wrestling fanbase takes a lot of work. However, it seems that Paul has put in that work with his appearances inside the squared circle. But I guess nobody can win over everyone. Undoubtedly Paul probably now wishes he could.

On Monday, Paul and his business partner KSI were greeted in an extremely harsh manner for the meet and greet with fans. Upon arriving, the pair were immediately bombarded with bottles thrown by fans. But those weren’t just any ordinary bottles. The bottles being tossed were Prime Energy. A company created by Paul & KSI. The entire incident was filmed and posted online. While it’s not out of the realm of possibility that this was planned. However, It probably doesn’t feel good to be pelted with a bottle.

Logan Paul Prepares For WWE Money In The Bank

Logan Paul and KSI's meet-up with fans came to a halt when they started getting rocked with bottles of their Prime drink. https://t.co/nit8WpnG1w — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 27, 2023

Now just because Paul has earned the respect of the WWE fanbase doesn’t mean he can’t be booed. Paul recently appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw to announce he would be a participant in the annual Money In The Bank Ladder Match. The winner of the match wins a contract stating they can compete for WWE championships at any place and any time. However, a celebrity winning a championship in professional wrestling has yet to go over well. Just ask David Arquette.

Whatever the case may be for fans throwing bottles at the pair, nobody can hate their hustle. Both stars appeared at this past year’s WWE WrestleMania, where KSI dressed as a Prime bottle. But it’s funny how fast life moves sometimes. One day you the bottle. The next, a bottle is hitting you in the head. However, wrestling fans now may start to wonder if KSI will be assisting Paul to the ring this weekend for the big event. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

