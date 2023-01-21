Cher & AE Edwards are one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples these days, and it’s not hard to see why. Moreover, the pop sensation has one of the most enduring and respected catalogs, and a 40-year age gap with her boo. Still, amid a slew of paparazzi and fans, Cher and AE Edwards said engaged life is going “okay.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 02: Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Of course, those are Cher’s words, but the two looked much happier than “okay” as they made their way to dinner at Avra in Beverly Hills. Given the paps’ request, they shared a few kisses and got all lovey-dovey. Furthermore, the “Believe” star flashed her diamond ring for all to see. However, may eagle-eyed viewers noticed on social media that she wore it on her middle finger.

Cher first shared the ring around Christmastime last year, captioning a picture of it on Twitter with “THERE R NO WORDS.” As such, many fans speculated on whether it was the real deal, or just some teasing.

📸❤ | @Cher Appears to Confirm Engagement to Alexander 'AE' Edwards



— In a run-in with TMZ last night she was asked how the engagement is going, to which Cher replied with a laugh, "It's going okay, it's going okay!" pic.twitter.com/yy7s3EvwzV — Cher Universe (@TCherUniverse) January 20, 2023

Moreover, the couple first sparked rumors of a relationship in November of 2022. When people snapped pictures of them holding hands, the Internet lit up with bewildered or excited reactions. What’s more is that Cher often dismissed criticisms of their relationship’s age gap, and did so quite cheekily on social media.

“This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…” she wrote in a New Year’s post. “WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her.”

“I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason,” she told The Kelly Clarkson Show. “And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?” Strong words from the Goddess of Pop.

Still, what do you think of Cher and AE Edwards enjoying the engaged life? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest news from your favorite celebrity couples.

[via]