Cher is flaunting her new love for the world to see. The 76-year old songstress took to Twitter to show off her new diamond ring from beau Alexander Edwards. She posted an image of the sparkling piece on Christmas Day with caption, “THERE R NO WORDS.”

Fans immediately began speculating that the ring was an engagement ring from AE. Cher didn’t shut down the rumors. However, she responded to the claims with, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

Cher and AE made headlines last month after being spotted rocking matching black outfits while holding hands in LA. The Grammy Award winning songstress wasted no time confirming her relationship with the music exec. She addressed their 40-year age gap with a tweet. “LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH, IT SEES [hearts].”

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 02: Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

This isn’t the first time Cher spoke openly about her controversial relationship with AE. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of the 36-year old with a lengthy caption to follow it. “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate. Doesn’t matter that we’re happy and not bothering anyone.” she wrote. “As we all know, I wasn’t born yesterday and what I know for sure, there are no guarantees. Anytime you make a choice you take a chance. I’ve always taken chances. It’s who I am. ”

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher opened up about her preference for younger men. “Older men just didn’t like me all that much,” she shared. “Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason.”

The songstress didn’t end there. “And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things,” Cher said. “You have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”

AE has yet to speak out on the alleged engagement. Share your thoughts below.