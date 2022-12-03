This pairing was initially believed to be a PR stunt, but Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards are indeed an item. They first teased the relationship weeks ago when they were spotted leaving a hot spot hand in hand. It was suggested the two stars were putting on for the paparazzi, but as time progressed, they insisted this is the real deal.

Cher and Edwards have turned heads because of their 40-year age difference. The superstar icon is 76, while the Edwards is 36. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher said while on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

“He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” Cher continued. “And I think he’s quite handsome.” The singer explained to Clarkson that if she waited around for men her age, she would never have a date.

“Older men just didn’t like me all that much. Do you know what I mean?” said Cher. “I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”

Unsurprisingly, this match-up has caused quite a bit of conversation on social media. Those discussions kicked up a notch after Cher posted a photo of Edwards wearing nothing but his underwear.

Edwards’ last romance was with model mogul Amber Rose. The pair have a three-year-old son, Slash Electric, and Rose shares nine-year-old Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa. No word on what Rose thinks about her ex’s new flame.

