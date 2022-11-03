Amber Rose is one beautiful woman. The model and mother of two has been romantically linked to some of the most famous and powerful men in the world from Ye to Wiz Khalifa. Her last high-profile relationship was with music executive Alex “AE” Edwards and the two have a beautiful son together. Everything seemed great, however, all hell would soon break loose on social media.

The last time we heard Amber speak about her ex was back in 2021 and she was devastated. Apparently, things weren’t as wonderful as they appeared after she hopped online to blast the father of her youngest son for cheating. He would later admit to stepping out on Rose.

That was a year ago, and it appears AE has moved on to another famous woman—at least, that’s what he wants you to think. That star happens to be none other than music icon Cher. The 76-year-old legendary singer turned heads with 36-year-old AE on her arm.

According to TMZ, AE and his best friend Tyga were at Craig’s when they ran into Cher. Upon leaving, the paparazzi photographed AE and Cher hand-in-hand—and he even planted a cheeky kiss on her hand when they made it to their vehicle. Word is, they were on their way to celebrity hot spot Nice Guy.

Amber and AE had a nasty breakup in 2021 after three years together when she allegedly found texts from other women in his phone. AE was reportedly heartbroken and put out a public statement stating, “All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me.” However, the two never reconciled but continue to raise their child together.

