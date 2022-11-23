Cher and Alexander Edwards are an item. After weeks of speculation, sources confirmed that the singer and the music executive are official. According to TMZ, the two have been spending lots of time together over the last couple of months at Cher’s Malibu home.

The shocking pair met at Rick Owens’ Paris fashion show back in September — and they’ve been inseparable ever since. The two were spotted getting cozy in West Hollywood earlier this month hanging out with AE’s bestie Tyga.

The 76-year old Grammy Award winner and her 36-year old beau made headlines once again as AE caressed Cher’s bottom outside of a Los Angeles restaurant. Cher took to Twitter to celebrate her new love after fans questioned their 40-yer age difference. “Love doesn’t know math.”

The singer continued slamming critics of her new partnership with a series of tweets. “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.” Cher was famously married to Sonny Bono from 1969 to 1975. Sonny died in 1998 at age 62 after sustaining injuries from a ski accident. The two share one child — 53-year old Chaz Bono.

Cher married singer Greg Allman from 1975 to 1978, who died in 2017 at age 69. As for AE, he was famously blasted by his ex Amber Rose for cheating on her with multiple women. Edwards admitted to cheating on Amber, whom he shares a three-year old son Slash with. “I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But…I like women.”

AE went on to admit that cheating in his nature. “I know that I could stop [cheating],” he said. “I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.”

