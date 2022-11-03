ae edwards
- RelationshipsCher & AE Edwards' Romance Blossomed Over Text, She "Loves Being With Him"After taking some time apart earlier this year, Cher and her man (who's 40 years her junior) are embracing their love in the public eye again.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCher And AE Edwards Fuel Reunion Rumors After J Balvin Double DateThe couple reportedly broke up in May.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsCher And AE Edwards Still Rumored To Share "Strong Feelings"Could a reunion between Cher and AE Edwards be on the cards?By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsCher Postpones AE Edwards Wedding, Blames 40-Year Age Gap: ReportAre you surprised that the controversial couple is allegedly having trouble?By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCher & AE Edwards Share A Passionate Kiss During Red Carpet DebutThe couple seemed madly in love at Versace F/W 2023 fashion show.By Sabrina Morris
- RelationshipsAE Edwards Dodges Questions About Cher, Their Engagement, & Why He Loves HerThe paparazzi had questions for Edwards, but he didn't have much to reveal as he laughed through questions about their wedding.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCher & AE Edwards Making Music Together, Singer Says Two Albums Are ComingThe 76-year-old also has big plans to head out on tour later this year.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCher & AE Edwards Say Engaged Life Is Going WellThe star singer showed off her diamond ring amid a sea of paparazzi and admirers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsCher Calls AE Edwards "Daddy" In NYE Post With RingThe Goddess of Pop shooed haters away on Twitter and continued to spark engagement rumors with her ring.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsCher & Alexander Edwards Are Official: Report Sources close to Cher revealed that she and Alexander Edwards are officially an item. By Lamar Banks
- RelationshipsCher Defends 40-Year Age Gap With New Man AE Edwards: "Love Doesn't Know Math"The Oakland-born music executive and the legendary singer have been causing a stir online for a few days now.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAmber Rose's Ex AE Edwards Seen Getting Flirty With CherIt was all in good fun, and it's said that AE and Tyga ran into Cher at a celebrity hot spot.By Da Vida Gayden