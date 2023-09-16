Cher And AE Edwards Fuel Reunion Rumors After J Balvin Double Date

Cher and AE Edwards were recently spotted on a double date with J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer. According to sources at the Daily Mail, the former lovers were all smiles at the dinner. Furthermore, photographers caught the pair holding hands as they left the restaurant. This has led to rumors that the couple, who have a 40-year age gap, may have gotten back together.

The couple haven't been linked as an item since Cher postponed their wedding back in May. Despite seeming like a strong couple, a source told Radar Online at the time that “Cher’s starting to see Alexander in a different light." However, sources told the Mail after the recent dinner outing that despite the split, the exes have been in constant communication. Representatives for both parties declined to respond to requests from multiple outlets. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge here at HotNewHipHop.

Cher Announces Christmas Album

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Alexander A.E. Edwards and Cher at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show held at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Amid the relationship news, Cher also announced that she has plans for a Christmas album. "Are you spending Christmas with me? #cherchristmas," the music legend wrote on Instagram. "It's a Cher Christmas album. It's not your mother's Christmas album. "Really, really excited because there's millions of people on it, and I've never had duets. I've never had people on any of my records." Simply called Christmas, the album is due out in late October. Furthermore, duets on the album will include Darlene Love, Michael Bublé, Tyga, and Cyndi Lauper.

Cher has been a solo artist since the dissolution of Sonny & Cher in the late 1970s. Her most recent album, 2016's Dancing Queen, peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200. However, Cher, despite her long and successful career, has never had a #1 solo album. Meanwhile, her last #1 single was 1998's "Believe". Her most recent charting success when it comes to singles is hitting #6 on the Latin Digital chart with her 2020 cover of ABBA's "Chiquitita".

