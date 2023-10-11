Cher & AE Edwards’ Romance Blossomed Over Text, She “Loves Being With Him”

Cher and AE Edwards are one of the more unconventional couples we've seen Hollywood produce lately, and their relationship has certainly been a rollercoaster. From early on, the fashion icon's fans expressed concern about her dating a man 40 years younger than her. Regardless of the worry, Cher confidently accepted a proposal from Edwards late last year, though things came to a screeching halt in the spring when she put a halt on their wedding plans. She specifically noted their substantial age gap as a reason for worry, though the pair seems to have put their issues behind them as she prepares to drop off a new album.

On Wednesday (October 11), Cher spoke with PEOPLE about her upcoming Christmas project, as well as her love life. "Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man," the "Believe" hitmaker gushed of her beau. "I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special," Cher further praised the producer. "What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time."

Cher is Eager to Share Her and AE Edwards' Christmas Collab

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards attend the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 during Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images)

In the same interview, Cher revealed that she and Edwards first connected during Fashion Week. After their 15-minute conversation, a mutual friend passed along her contact information. "It was really shocking because people just don’t give out my number," she recalled. "I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!"

Before they went through a brief breakup earlier this year, Cher spilled some tea about the music she and AE Edwards have been cooking up together. At the time, the 77-year-old revealed that she's got two albums in the works, one of which is obviously her upcoming Christmas-themed effort. Read everything Cher had to say about her future releases at the link below and let us know if you think she and Edwards will make it down the aisle this time around in the comments.

