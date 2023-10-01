Cher And AE Edwards Step Out For Paris Fashion Week Amid Reunion Rumors

Cher and AE Edwards were recently spotted arm in arm arriving to Valentino's Paris Fashion Week runway show. The duo showed out, each rocking glamorous black looks, and appearing to be back on after reportedly splitting in May. Cher, 77, wore a sparkling blazer, which she paired with black tights and some chunky boots. The hitmaker topped everything off with eye-catching earrings and a pair of shades.

The 37-year-old kept it simple with black pants and a satin shirt. He also matched the "Believe" performer with a pair of dark sunglasses. Though it's unconfirmed whether to two of them are back together, new photos suggest they are. Last week, they were spotted enjoying what looked like a double date, alongside J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer.

Cher And AE Edwards At PFW

Cher and Alexander Edwards attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

The double date led many to believe they're an item again, after Cher called off their wedding earlier this year. After news of their breakup went public, sources claimed they were never really that serious in the first place. Apparently, they weren't even ever officially engaged. Despite criticism for their 40-year-age gap, it looks like their romance could have been reignited. “Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less,” a source told Us in 2021. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

“She’s always been drawn to younger guys, and this is by no means the first fun, no strings attached fling she’s had in recent years," they added. "The difference here is that this one feels special, which is why she felt confident to go public as a couple.” What do you think of Cher and AE Edwards arriving to the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show together? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

